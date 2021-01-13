Saskatoon police say they are responding to multiple crashes as a result of freezing rain.

The crashes are at College Drive and McOrmond Drive, Central Avenue and Fedoruk Drive, and Circle Drive and Clarence Avenue.

None resulted in any serious injuries, police say.

According to Environment Canada, weather conditions are expected to continue to decline with freezing rain and/or snow, and increasing winds throughout the day,” police said in a news release.

“Police wish to remind the public that speed limits are set based on ideal road conditions. As conditions are not ideal, motorists are asked to adjust their speeds accordingly leave extra time to get to their destination, and extra space between the vehicles in front of them.”