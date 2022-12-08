Saskatoon police respond to rollover on Circle Drive East

Saskatoon police are restricting traffic on Circle Drive following a vehicle rollover.

Police were called to the scene on Circle Drive East between Attridge Drive and 108th Street around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

The driver managed to get out of the vehicle on their own and may be injured, the police said.

Southbound traffic in the area has been reduced to one lane, and exits may be restricted, according to the release.

The Saskatoon police are advising drivers to use caution, reduce their speed, and increase their following distance, as conditions are deteriorating on Circle Drive.