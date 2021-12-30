Saskatoon police respond to several crashes due to icy roads

Saskatoon police say drivers should be careful due to icy road conditions Thursday evening.

Officers responded to multiple crashes earlier in the day, including at intersections near Zimmerman Road and Highway 16, Attridge Drive and Central Avenue, and Clarence Avenue South and Circle Drive South. "Traffic restrictions and delays in these areas are ongoing and we remind drivers to use caution and slow down when approaching emergency vehicles," police said in a news release.

"When out on the roads this evening motorists should slow down, allow for extra driving time, and allow extra stopping distance when approaching intersections and other vehicles."