Saskatoon police respond to several crashes due to icy roads
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
Saskatoon police say drivers should be careful due to icy road conditions Thursday evening.
Officers responded to multiple crashes earlier in the day, including at intersections near Zimmerman Road and Highway 16, Attridge Drive and Central Avenue, and Clarence Avenue South and Circle Drive South. "Traffic restrictions and delays in these areas are ongoing and we remind drivers to use caution and slow down when approaching emergency vehicles," police said in a news release.
"When out on the roads this evening motorists should slow down, allow for extra driving time, and allow extra stopping distance when approaching intersections and other vehicles."
-
Man wanted on Nova Scotia-wide warrant arrested in New BrunswickA 27-year-old man, who was wanted on a Nova Scotia-wide arrest warrant, has been Taken into custody in New Brunswick. Colchester County District RCMP partnered with the New Brunswick RCMP to make the arrest.
-
Al Rashid Mosque to keep night shelter open longer, in 'dire need' of community supportA mosque that offers a warm place to sleep to Edmonton's most vulnerable will keep its doors open into January.
-
Ottawa police seeking missing 12-year-old girlOttawa police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old girl last seen Thursday at 5 p.m.
-
Several employees of Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries test positive for COVID-19Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) has confirmed that between Dec. 24 and 29 it learned that a number of its employees at Liquor Marts and casinos have tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Rebate cheque coming to MPI customers in February 2022Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) announced on Thursday that it is issuing its third rebate in less than two years.
-
Blizzard-like conditions possible in southern Alberta on SaturdayWhat a double-whammy. First, the return of extreme cold warnings (those’ll likely move along Friday for a fair half of the province), and now, winter storm warnings!?
-
Break-in causes estimated $28K in damage to Guelph businessesGuelph police are investigating a break-in that caused an estimated $28,000 in damage to two businesses in the city's west end.
-
Ottawa website helps people find COVID-19 rapid tests at pharmaciesMike DiDomizio says after having difficulties finding an appointment for a rapid antigen test himself, he wanted to help other people find testing locations immediately.
-
1 killed in Dec. 22 crash north of EdmontonOne person was killed and two others were injured in a highway crash days before Christmas.