Saskatoon police respond to threats made at 3 schools

Saskatoon police were on scene at three schools in the city following a series of threats.

In an initial news release, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) described the police presence as "ongoing incidents."

The incidents were all in areas where schools were located:

The 200 block of Avenue S South, the location of Pleasant Hill Community School.

The 200 block of 111th Street West, where Sutherland School is located.

The 3500 block of John A. Macdonald road, the location of wâhkôhtowin School.

The police presence appeared to be winding down as of 2:30 p.m.

In an update sent to media later in the afternoon, SPS provided more details about how the incidents unfolded.

Around 12:30 p.m., a 911 call came in reporting a person with a gun approaching Pleasant Hill Community School.

School resource officers and members of the tactical support unit responded, according to SPS.

Two subsequent calls came in at 12:36 p.m. and 1:13 p.m. reporting similar threats involving Sutherland School and wâhkôhtowin School respectively.

Each of the schools was placed on lockdown while police cleared each room, SPS said.

No threat was found and the lockdowns were lifted, SPS said.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the SPS at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8433.

A witness told CTV News he saw police arrive at wâhkôhtowin School and enter the building.

"A bunch of cops came racing down the street, the next thing I know they're all going up in front there," Kolton Rode said.

"They all came out with their... weapons and stuff," Rode said.

SPS spokesperson Kelsie Fraser told CTV News police respond in a manner that is consistent with the severity of a threat.

"We treat each of these incidents as serious as what the information is until we can deem that it's not credible," Fraser said.

"We have a police service that is ready to respond to anything," she said.

"We take these incidents very seriously wanting to make sure that there is no threat to public safety and we were able to make sure of that today. For that, we're very proud of our officers."

In a statement, a Saskatoon Public Schools spokesperson said the schools each received phone calls where the caller made a threat to the school.

"All students and staff members were safe. Classes resumed for the remainder of the day," the statement said.

"The safety of our students and staff members is our priority. Each situation was handled quickly and effectively by both the school staff and the police."

The school division said each situation was treated as a serious incident and additional counsellors were sent to the schools to provide support for students.

–With files from Miriam Valdes-Carletti