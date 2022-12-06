iHeartRadio

Saskatoon police say a 13-year-old cyclist was injured in crash


A 13-year-old boy on a bicycle was hit by an SUV during Tuesday's morning commute, according to Saskatoon police..

Police said the collision occurred around 8:15 at Central Avenue and Fedoruk Drive.

The boy was taken to Royal University Hospital for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the crash was under investigation.

