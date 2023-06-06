Saskatoon police say crash involving semi happened after driver drove through stop sign 'before it was safe'

A driver rushed through a stop sign Tuesday morning, leading to a three-vehicle crash involving a semi, according to police.

The crash at the intersection of Millar Avenue and 64th Street East was reported to police around 9:15.

A police spokesperson told CTV News one of the vehicles "proceeded through a stop sign before it was safe."

The vehicle crashed into a second vehicle in the intersection, and then both crashed into the semi, police say.

The drivers of the two vehicles that collided with the semi were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police don't believe impairment was a factor in the crash.