Saskatoon police say fentanyl-filled teddy bear found in drug bust

Saskatoon police say a stuffed animal used to conceal fentanyl was seized in a drug bust earlier this week.

The discovery came after police executed a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Seventh Avenue North, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

The raid followed the arrest of a 25-year-old woman near a business in the 1200 block of Seventh Avenue North.

Police believed the woman was engaged in drug trafficking, SPS said.

She was found with .26 grams of fentanyl and $100.00 cash, according to police.

Loose fentanyl powder was also located in a vehicle along with bear mace and an airsoft weapon, SPS said.

Inside the home, police found 391 grams of fentanyl in bulk form, hidden inside a teddy bear inside a Canada Post package, SPS said.

SPS also seized 10 grams of methamphetamine, 25 grams of fentanyl packaged for trafficking, 30 suspected ecstasy pills, according to police.

Additionally, police found packaging material, a digital scale, thee BB handguns and 430 grams of a cutting agent, SPS said. A 2013 GMC Acadia was also seized.

The woman faces drug trafficking and weapon-related charges.

SPS said it believes the seizure will prevent "hundreds" of fentanyl doses from entering the community.