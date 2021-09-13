Saskatoon police say investigation into 9-year-old girl's death could take time
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says the investigation into the crash that killed a nine-year-old girl will take time.
On Thursday, Baeleigh Emily Maurice was killed when she was hit by a truck while riding a scooter in the city's Mayfair neighbourhood.
In an update issued Monday, SPS said a 27-year-old woman was behind the wheel of the Ford pickup truck involved in Baeleigh'sdeath.
The SPS collision analyst unit is analyzing data collected from the scene and is not able to "provide a timeline as to when a conclusion will be reached," the update said.
"Traffic collision investigations are highly specialized and involve a variety of investigative techniques including reconstruction, witness interviews and forensic laboratory testing," SPS said in the update, adding that the investigation could be "lengthy."
On Thursday, Baeleigh's mother told CTV News her daughter was making the short trip from her grandmother's house to her cousin's home.
A vigil was held on Friday to remember the girl. People attending were asked to bring Baby Yoda toys because Baeleigh loved the character, according to her mom.
