Saskatoon police say man's death no longer considered suspicious

Men holding cameras and clipboards can be seen going in and out of a home on Spadina Crescent East. (Laura Woodward/CTV News)

Saskatoon police have concluded a 20-year-old man's death over the weekend is not suspicious.

Police were called to the home in the 1400 block of Spadina Crescent East just after 4 a.m. Sunday.

The responding officers found the man dead.

At first, investigators had treated the death as suspicious.

Police are not releasing the man's name.

