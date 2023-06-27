Saskatoon police say man was caught trying to steal vehicle from SGI salvage yard

A 34-year-old man has been charged after breaking into the SGI Salvage yard, Saskatoon police said.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said members and canine officers responded to a report of a break-and-enter in the 100 block of English Crescent around midnight Monday.

“Staff viewing live security cameras reported seeing an individual attempting to steal a vehicle,” an SPS news release said.

“When officers entered the compound, the male suspect was quickly located but disregarded officer commands and attempted to flee by climbing a fence.”

The man was caught and arrested with the help of a police service dog, SPS said.

“We're very happy that this person was apprehended and was not able to get away with anything,” SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy told CTV News.

McMurchy said the yard was occasionally broken into, but they have taken security measures to keep it safe.

“We do have a high-security fence, camera system and security guards in place that seems to be a pretty strong deterrent.”

He also said the vehicles in the yard were deemed “write-offs.”

“We wouldn’t say there are a lot of easily sold items lying around.”

Police said the suspect was assessed by paramedics at the scene for an injury he received during the arrest by the police dog.

The suspect has been charged with breaking and entering.