Saskatoon police say man was chased by suspect in vehicle and then stabbed

Saskatoon police have charged a man in connection with an alleged stabbing.

Around noon on Sunday, police were called to the 100 block of Shillington Crescent after receiving a report of an injured person.

The responding officers found a man suffering from a stab wound, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

The man told police he and a woman were in a parking lot when another male attempted to hit them with his vehicle before chasing the victim on foot and stabbing him, SPS said.

Police located and arrested a 24-year-old suspect. He is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and breach of a release order.

The accused and the victim are known to each other, SPS said.