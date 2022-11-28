Saskatoon police say man was chased by suspect in vehicle and then stabbed
Digital News Supervisor CTV News Saskatoon
Josh Lynn
Saskatoon police have charged a man in connection with an alleged stabbing.
Around noon on Sunday, police were called to the 100 block of Shillington Crescent after receiving a report of an injured person.
The responding officers found a man suffering from a stab wound, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.
The man told police he and a woman were in a parking lot when another male attempted to hit them with his vehicle before chasing the victim on foot and stabbing him, SPS said.
Police located and arrested a 24-year-old suspect. He is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and breach of a release order.
The accused and the victim are known to each other, SPS said.
