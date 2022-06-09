Saskatoon police say many calls related to downtown shelter stem from 'discomfort' rather than crime

Jason Wattendorf can attest to the value of the Saskatoon Tribal Council’s downtown wellness shelter.

Simply put, he says the shelter has changed his life.

“Within 24 hours, I knew that my life was going to change for the better,” he said.

“They treat you like humans here.”

Remarking on his “checkered past,” Wattendorf said he has made decisions that have put him in his current position – homeless and looking for a path forward. The wellness centre has been able to provide a solution to both of those problems.

“I’ve been to other places in the city and it wasn’t a pleasant experience for me,” Wattendorf said. “Everything about this place is … I want to say a home.”

The shelter has been a source of frustration and controversy for some in Saskatoon, especially nearby residents, business owners and customers frequenting the area as the community's homeless population is more noticeable throughout downtown.

What was originally supposed to be a temporary emergency shelter has left some upset after the shelter was granted a lease extension until the end of April 2023.

“Businesses are reeling from the economic impact of the pandemic and working hard to entice their employees and customers back downtown,” The Saskatoon and District Chamber of Commerce CEO Jason Aebig said in a letter council this week.

Arcand hopes instead of writing letters to city council, those with concerns about the shelter will reach out to him or spend more time understanding the homelessness crisis in Saskatoon.

“We want to work together, but they need to have a better understanding of what we’re trying to do,” he said, noting he would move the shelter away from downtown tomorrow if he were able.

“It’s not to be us versus them or them versus us. It’s about our community.”

Saskatoon Police Supt. Cameron McBride said there has been a noticeable increase of calls for service along the block on 1st Avenue North where the shelter is located, but many of the calls aren’t necessary.

“You have to understand there is crime, there is disorder, and then there’s just a discomfort people have with an injection of a new population of people within their community,” he said.

“We’re not seeing a significant increase in crime. There’s no suggestion the sky is falling.”

Arcand estimated the shelter has been used by roughly 500 people since it opened.

Anywhere from 15 to 20 have found permanent housing, but he has bigger plans in mind.

A permanent location on 20th Street West is expected to be ready in eight to 12 months, provided major renovations can be completed in time.

Arcand wouldn’t reveal a second location he’s also focused on acquiring to push the total number of available beds to roughly 240.

Arcand said the STC would need $6 million to $7 million in capital funding to be operational once the downtown lease expires, with a total estimate of $10 to $15 million to operate two sites.

“I don’t have a turn-key solution,” Arcand said. “People got to understand we’re not running a spa.”

Arcand also said he wants to expand and include more social services at the new location, like having a community paramedic on-site so first responders don’t need to frequent the area.

Wattendorf, referred to as a “relative,” a term used for people who stay at the shelter, said the sense of community is what sets STC’s approach to homelessness apart from other organizations he’s encountered.

There is no protective Plexiglass keeping staff at a distance. Instead, he says staff – some of whom used to be staying at the shelter recently – are always ready to offer support and any help needed.

“When they address everybody as 'relatives' that just gave me more confirmation that I’m where I need to be. I know when I leave this place I’m going to be ahead of the game,” Wattendorf said.

“The staff care about people that live here more than they do themselves.”

The next step in Wattendorf’s journey is to continue working with the housing coordinator to find permanent housing and complete his resume and hopefully work at the shelter as one of the peacekeepers to continue to pay it forward.

“I try to do that every day of my life anyways,” he said. “I’m super grateful for this place.”