Saskatoon police say masked teen was arrested after knife-point break-in
A masked 14-year-old boy was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly breaking into a home armed with a knife.
Patrol officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Avenue D North around 1 a.m. with the report of a break-in, a Saskatoon police news release said.
“The caller stated that an individual wearing a mask had broken into the home through a window and they had a knife,” the release said.
Police say the residents managed to restrain the suspect after a struggle and they turned him over to police. The victims did not know the suspect, police said.
Officers seized a knife and mask from the scene, along with a backpack, rubber gloves and a flashlight that police say did not belong to the residents.
The 14-year-old boy faces a number of charges, including break and enter, assault and wearing a disguise to commit an offence.
His first court appearance was on Monday afternoon.
-
The story behind why 12 Toronto streetcar tickets were found in the Titanic wreckageTwelve Toronto streetcar tickets sunk on the Titanic and were unearthed decades later on the sandy floor of the Atlantic Ocean.
-
Duelling petitions, planned protests ahead of Jordan Peterson's stop in Kelowna B.C.A scheduled appearance by Jordan Peterson in Kelowna, B.C. as part of his book tour has sparked duelling petitions and planned protests.
-
Gravenhurst fire crews respond to brush fireGravenhurst fire crews from three stations are on scene at a brush fire on Highway 11 South near Bethune Drive South.
-
19-year-old charged with stunt driving: LaSalle policeLaSalle police charged a 19-year-old with stunt driving Wednesday after he was clocked speeding in a community safety zone.
-
Highway 59 through Brokenhead Ojibway Nation to see new reduced speedsWhen people drive through Brokenhead Ojibway Nation on Highway 59, they will notice speed limits will be decreased.
-
Former Hull MNA named new chair of the National Capital Commission's board of directorsFormer Quebec MNA Maryse Gaudreault has been named the next chair of the National Capital Commission's board of directors,
-
Coroner's inquiry into the deaths of four Hydro One workers in Tweed, Ont. helicopter crash to begin June 5.A coroner's inquest will be held next month into the deaths of four Hydro One workers killed in a helicopter crash in Tweed, Ont.
-
Nova Scotia government touts land-for-housing plan as way to reduce shortagesNova Scotia's government is providing some of its surplus land in an Annapolis Valley village to help defray the cost of building 24 co-operative housing units.
-
Calgary man charged in January hit-and-runA Calgary man was charged in a January hit-and-run incident that left a woman with life-altering injuries.