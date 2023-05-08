Saskatoon police say masked teen was arrested after knife-point break-in

A masked 14-year-old boy was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly breaking into a home armed with a knife.

Patrol officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Avenue D North around 1 a.m. with the report of a break-in, a Saskatoon police news release said.

“The caller stated that an individual wearing a mask had broken into the home through a window and they had a knife,” the release said.

Police say the residents managed to restrain the suspect after a struggle and they turned him over to police. The victims did not know the suspect, police said.

Officers seized a knife and mask from the scene, along with a backpack, rubber gloves and a flashlight that police say did not belong to the residents.

The 14-year-old boy faces a number of charges, including break and enter, assault and wearing a disguise to commit an offence.

His first court appearance was on Monday afternoon.