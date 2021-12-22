iHeartRadio

Saskatoon police say missing 36-year-old man has been found

Saskatoon Police Service says a missing 36-year-old man has been found.

Police asked for the public's help after Brian Richardson didn't return home on Dec. 21.

He ​was believed to be on his way to pick up groceries nearby.

In an update sent Thursday morning, SPS said Richardson had been located safe and sound.

