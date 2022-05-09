Saskatoon police say missing man found safe
Web Journalist CTV News Saskatoon
Jonathan Charlton
UPDATE: Police say Poorman was found safe Tuesday.
Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help finding a 63-year-old man.
Michael Poorman was last seen leaving his home in the 700 block of Labine Court on May 6, police said in a news release.
There is concern for Poorman's well-being as he may be in a vulnerable state, police say. He is known to frequent the downtown area.
Poorman is described as six-foot-three and 119 pounds with tattoos of an anchor on his right forearm and a crown on his left forearm.
He was last seen wearing a black hat, dark hoodie and dark pants.
-
Man arrested at gunpoint after another random attempted assault in VictoriaA man was arrested in Victoria on Monday afternoon after he reportedly threatened a stranger with a weapon.
-
Retail fraud has increased in Canada during pandemic, study suggestsThe pandemic changed the way many companies had to do business as they switched to online sales or curbside pick-up, and there is a concern it has led to an increase in retail fraud.
-
Sweet! Foothills Creamery teams up with Calgary Flames to create playoff ice creamFoothills Creamery is selling a new frozen treat inspired by the company's Cinnamalt Swirl soft serve, which has been sold at the Saddledome for decades.
-
Manitoba siblings recognized for helping fill hundreds of sandbags to protect friends' homeA Manitoba brother and sister duo have been honoured by their school for pitching in to protect their friends’ home from rising floodwaters.
-
Cape Breton woman says abandoned side of her building has become dangerousFrom rats to raccoons and plenty of birds, Diane Anderson says animals of all kinds are taking up residence in the abandoned side of her duplex in Glace Bay, N.S.
-
Bad behaviour bylaw enacted in LethbridgeDoing things like littering, spraying graffiti, urinating, spitting and fighting in public could soon cost you in Lethbridge, Alta.
-
Coming soon-ish: Ground broke for 70s retro themed motel in Essex CountyConstruction is underway on a retro-style boutique motel in the village of Colchester.
-
Halifax woman starts petition, plans rally to save historic home from demolitionA Halifax woman is on a mission to save a historic home on her street from demolition.
-
Byelection in northern Manitoba to fill seat held by politician who died in crashVoters in a northern Manitoba constituency are to go to the polls in a byelection June 7.