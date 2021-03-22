image.jpg

Three men are facing charges after Saskatoon police seized nearly five kilograms of methamphetamine following a drug trafficking investigation.

They were observed on numerous occasions engaging apparent drug trafficking, police said in a news release.

As a result, a 23-year-old man was taken into custody outside of an apartment building in the 100 block of Wellman Crescent.

Around 12:45 a.m., March 20 the Tactical Support Unit executed a search warrant at the location.

A search warrant was also executed on a suite in the 400 block of Second Avenue South where a 29-year-old man from Delta, B.C., was taken into custody and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) and breaching a court order.

From the arrest of the 23-year-old and both addresses, police say they seized:

  • 4,822 grams of methamphetamine
  • 756 grams of fentanyl
  • 137 grams of cocaine
  • 2.5 gallons of GHB
  • Materials and packaging consistent with the trafficking of drugs
  • Ammunition
  • Four mobile phones
  • Over $19,000 in cash

The 23-year-old man from Edmonton that was arrested at Wellman Crescent is charged with:

  • Trafficking Methamphetamine, Cocaine, and Fentanyl;
  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Fentanyl, and GHB; and
  • Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5000.

While investigators were searching the suite on Wellman Crescent, a man attended there and attempted to gain entry, police say.

The 29-year-old, from Surrey, B.C., was taken into custody and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking GHB.