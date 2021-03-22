Three men are facing charges after Saskatoon police seized nearly five kilograms of methamphetamine following a drug trafficking investigation.
They were observed on numerous occasions engaging apparent drug trafficking, police said in a news release.
As a result, a 23-year-old man was taken into custody outside of an apartment building in the 100 block of Wellman Crescent.
Around 12:45 a.m., March 20 the Tactical Support Unit executed a search warrant at the location.
A search warrant was also executed on a suite in the 400 block of Second Avenue South where a 29-year-old man from Delta, B.C., was taken into custody and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) and breaching a court order.
From the arrest of the 23-year-old and both addresses, police say they seized:
- 4,822 grams of methamphetamine
- 756 grams of fentanyl
- 137 grams of cocaine
- 2.5 gallons of GHB
- Materials and packaging consistent with the trafficking of drugs
- Ammunition
- Four mobile phones
- Over $19,000 in cash
The 23-year-old man from Edmonton that was arrested at Wellman Crescent is charged with:
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, Cocaine, and Fentanyl;
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Fentanyl, and GHB; and
- Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5000.
While investigators were searching the suite on Wellman Crescent, a man attended there and attempted to gain entry, police say.
The 29-year-old, from Surrey, B.C., was taken into custody and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking GHB.