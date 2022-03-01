Saskatoon police say officer was injured by thrown axe
Saskatoon police say an officer was injured by a man who threw an axe.
Four officers were dispatched to the train bridge near 33rd Street East and Spadina Crescent East around 7:30 Monday evening after two separate callers reported a man on the bridge.
The man appeared to be preparing to jump, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.
When they arrived, the man allegedly brandished an axe and threatened to throw it at police.
The man ignored verbal commands from police and threw the axe at the officers, SPS said.
The axe hit an officer in the hip and left an injury that later required a "few" stitches, according to police.
After throwing the axe, the man climbed back to the outside of the bridge railing.
A struggle with the man ensued and another officer was punched and spit on, SPS said.
The man was eventually taken into custody.
A 41-year-old man was expected to appear in court on Tuesday, facing charges for assaulting police, carrying a weapon and breaching conditions of a peace bond, SPS said.
