Saskatoon police are asking people to “think before sharing and always question the validity of unsourced claims” after investigating a baseless post.

Police said in a statement that they recently learned of a post circulating on social media that alleged an attempted abduction/harassment and referenced specific streets and neighbourhoods.

“As a result of the post, we have received numerous inquiries from members of the public and the media. At this time, we have no reports or evidence to support the details of these claims or that these types of incidents have occurred in the specified areas or otherwise.

“Unverified posts to social media often result in undue fear, panic and/or confusion; people then look to police for answers.”

The statement asks people to trust police will make the public aware of a public safety concern.

“We understand and recognize the value of social media and how it can increase safety and awareness in the community; however, we also recognize that in using social media, there needs to be a certain level of responsibility that goes along with it.”