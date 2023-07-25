Saskatoon police say train was involved in Tuesday sudden death
Saskatoon police say a train was involved in a sudden death around Avenue F and 22nd Street on Tuesday.
A portion of the street was already blocked off as crews conducted emergency repair work on the railroad tracks in the area.
The repairs came to a stop on Tuesday afternoon as officers taped off an area just south of the work site.
According to a spokesperson from the Saskatoon Police Service, officers were called to the scene around 12:22 p.m.
"When they arrived on scene they did end up locating a woman who ended up being deceased, and we're investigating from there," spokesperson Kelsie Fraser said.
Investigators finished at the scene before 3 p.m.
A news release on Tuesday afternoon said the woman was identified and they were contacting her next of kin.
Police said the death is not considered suspicious and the investigation has been turned over to the Saskatchewan coroner.
A news release from the City of Saskatoon on Tuesday afternoon said detours would remain in effect on 22nd Street, as emergency repair work of the railroad tracks continues into Wednesday.
-With files from John Flatters
-
Winnipeg police headquarters vandalized with graffitiThe Winnipeg Police Service’s headquarters in downtown Winnipeg has been vandalized.
-
Sask. government housing vacancies up more than 400% in Regina from a decade ago, documents showWindows and doors boarded up, yards unkempt and trash strewn about. What's surprising is that these housing units are owned and maintained by the Government of Saskatchewan.
-
Calgary police investigating deadly hit-and-run release new details, photosCalgary police have released a photo of a man they're hoping to identify in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in the community of Horizon last week.
-
Porter Airlines launches new Ottawa-Vancouver servicePorter Airlines inaugurated service between the Ottawa International Airport and Vancouver International Airport on Wednesday, with daily trips between the two cities.
-
Construction on affordable housing project in Bradford to impact traffic for several weeksMotorists in Bradford will need to pack their patience for three weeks in August as construction on a new affordable housing project impacts traffic.
-
Federal inmate dies in SaskatoonAn inmate has died at a federal facility in Saskatoon.
-
Tribal council president files lawsuit after Tofino floatplane crashNuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council President Judith Sayers has filed a civil claim for negligence and damages against Atleo River Air Service Ltd., after a seaplane overturned and crashed into shallow water in 2021, leaving Sayers with serious injuries.
-
Toronto man found fatally shot in downtown Toronto identified by policePolice have identified a 36-year-old man who was found fatally shot inside a car in downtown Toronto Tuesday.
-
It's a boy! Calgary Zoo gives update on penguin chickStaff at the Calgary Zoo have revealed the sex of the newest addition to the Penguin Plunge.