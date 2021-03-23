Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says a missing 56-year-old man, has been found uninjured near a business in the 2300 block of Preston Avenue South.

SPS had issued an emergency alert asking for the public’s help finding him after he was last seen Monday afternoon in the 10 block of Beurling Crescent. According to the alert, the man was believed to be in a vulnerable state.

Officers from multiple areas of the Saskatoon Police Service including the Public Safety Unit, Equity and Cultural Engagement Unit, Patrol, and School Resource Unit conducted the search both on foot and by vehicle, SPS said in a news release.

“Throughout the search, police received information regarding possible sightings of Mr. Greiman. Police wish to thank the public and media for their valuable assistance throughout this investigation.”

On Monday night, 25 Saskatoon Search and Rescue volunteers also assisted in the search for the man, according to the organization.