Saskatoon police say woman sexually assaulted 14-year-old

A Saskatoon woman is facing a sexual assault charge following an alleged incident involving a minor.

Officers responded to the reported sexual assault around 11:45 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Avenue U South, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

Upon arrival, police learned a 20-year-old woman had sexually assaulted a 14-year-old boy, SPS said.

The woman charged in the alleged assault was arrested a short distance away, according to police

The woman and boy are believed to be known to one another, SPS said.

The woman is also facing a charge of sexual interference.

She was also wanted on an outstanding warrant, according to police.