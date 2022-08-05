Saskatoon police search for suspect in early morning shooting

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) are investigating a shooting in the city's Lakewood neighbourhood.

Police responded to calls of gunshots in the 100th block of Pawlychenko Lane at 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 5, according to an SPS media release.

They found a 25-year-old man injured. He was taken to the hospital by Medavie Health Services and was in stable condition.

SPS said the suspect had left the scene. Police believe the victim and suspect are known to one another.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.