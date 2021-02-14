Saskatoon police say they are looking for two suspects in relation to a Sunday morning shooting.

At around 7 a.m. on Feb. 14, police were called to the 100 Block of Avenue U S., for reports of an injured person, police said in a news release.

Arriving officers located a 19-year-old woman suffering non-life threatening injuries and she was taken to hospital, police said.

Police are looking for two people in relation to the incident. While police don’t know whether the suspects are men or women, they said the only description they received was that the suspects were wearing red clothes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.