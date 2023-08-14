Saskatoon police searching for 47-year-old missing for more than a month

Saskatoon police are searching for a man who has been missing for more than a month.

Jacob Unger, 47, was was last seen on July 7 around 4:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Budz Crescent, according to a police news release.

Police believe he may be in a vulnerable state.

Saskatoon Police Service is asking anyone who has information about Unger's location to call police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Crime Stoppers allows callers to leave tips anonymously.