Saskatoon police searching for answers in woman's 2002 killing

Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help in solving a 21-year-old homicide

Donna Marie Kasyon, 20, was fatally stabbed on June 15, 2002.

Police responded to the 3100 block of Laurier Drive after a call from Saskatoon Transit about an injured woman, a police news release said.

They found Kasyon suffering from stab wounds in her chest.

She was taken to hospital where she died.

Kasyon was last been seen in the 1900 block of 22 Street West between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on June 14, 2002.

No suspects have been arrested and the investigation remains open. Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) investigators believe someone may hold information that can help solve the case.

SPS is asking anyone with information about Kayson's death to contact police or Crime Stoppers.