iHeartRadio

Saskatoon police searching for suspect 'believed to have firearm'

Police presence in the area of Confederation Drive and Laurier Drive. (Miriam Valdes-Carletti/CTV News)

There is heavy police presence in the area of Confederation Drive and Laurier Drive as officers are actively searching for a suspect believed to have a firearm.

According to a news release, Saskatoon Police Service says they were called to the area at 4:08 p.m. on Saturday.

This is developing story, more details to come…

12