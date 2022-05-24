Saskatoon police seek 2nd suspect in Nutana shooting death

Saskatoon police are searching for a second suspect in connection to a fatal shooting in the city's Nutana neighbourhood.

Jonathan Ouellet-Gendron, 33, is a suspect in a homicide that occurred May 19 in the 700 Block of Melrose Avenue.

He has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police responding to reports of gunfire found Brandon Baxandall dead behind an apartment building.

Officers were already in the neighbourhood, responding to a previous report of an injured man in the 100 block of Main Street East.

Ouellet-Gendron is described as five-foot-six and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he has numerous tattoos including a Mayan statue on his right hand, a black rose on his left wrist and a gorilla on his upper torso.

Members of the public are advised not to approach him and are asked to call police if they have information on his whereabouts.

Mohamed Ali, 35, is also charged with first-degree murder in Baxandall's death.

He is in custody and made his first court appearance Tuesday morning.

Ali is also charged with possession of a firearm.

Two men with "slim builds" were seen fleeing the area around the time of Baxandall's death, according to a police media release issued on Friday.

Police have asked people in the area who have security cameras to check any footage captured between 4 and 5 p.m. on May 19.