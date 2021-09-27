Saskatoon police seek help in locating missing 46-year-old man
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Saskatoon man.
Shawn Wiebe was last seen on Sept. 21, around 12 p.m. driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado with Saskatchewan license plate 395 HUV.
According to police, Wiebe's family is concerned he may be in a vulnerable state.
Wiebe s described as being 6 foot 3 inches and 150 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 306-975-8300 or, in an emergency, dial 911.
-
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Sept. 28, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
-
-
Edmonton election ward profile: AnirniqAnirniq, formerly Ward 2, includes incumbent Bev Esslinger and four more candidates.
-
For the first time in 51 years, Bob Ridley to miss calling Medicine Hat Tigers play-by-playThere's never been a Medicine Hat Tigers game called by anyone but Bob Ridley, until this coming Friday night in Swift Current.
-
Central Alberta armed carjackings, police pursuit end in fiery crashTwo people are in hospital after a suspect vehicle police were pursuing crashed into a pick-up truck in downtown Red Deer.
-
B.C.'s police watchdog investigating police actions after fatal crash in KamloopsThe province's police watchdog is investigating after a collision between a pickup truck and motorcycle that left one man dead late Sunday evening in Kamloops, B.C.
-
Catholic bishops pledge $30 million toward Indigenous reconciliation projectsCanada's bishops on Monday pledged $30 million to support Indigenous reconciliation projects for residential school survivors, their families and their communities across the country.
-
Going to Rogers Place for an Oilers game? Here’s what you need to knowPlanning to attend the Edmonton Oilers game on Tuesday? Here are four things you need to know before you go.