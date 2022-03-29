Saskatoon police seek man who allegedly pointed gun at officers before fleeing into mall

Saskatoon police are searching for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers before fleeing into Confederation Mall.

According to police, Rolfe Rueben Herman. 32, was involved in an incident over the weekend that prompted an officer to fire a weapon.

Just after 4 p.m. Saturday, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says members of its guns and gangs unit saw Herman get in a cab in the 3200 block of 33rd Street.

He is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and forcible confinement in connection to an incident earlier this month, according to police.

When police tried to stop the cab, Herman exited the back seat and pointed a gun at police, SPS said in news release.

An officer subsequently fired their gun, SPS said.

The officers lost track of Herman after he fled into Confederation Mall, according to SPS.

SUSPECT POSSIBLY SPOTTED AGAIN

Around 10:30 p.m. Monday, police tried to stop a vehicle in the area of Eighth Street East and Grosvenor Avenue.

Police believed Herman was inside the vehicle. The driver allegedly refused to stop and evaded police, colliding with a post at St. Henry Avenue and Ruth Street East, according to SPS.

The driver escaped on foot, SPS said.

Herman is described as six-foot-one and 175 pounds with brown eyes and black hair styled in a brush cut. He has a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm, a tattoo of skulls on his left forearm.

The name “Ryder” is on the left side of his neck and a tattoo of faces on his right calf. Herman may have a gun, police said.

Anyone with information on Herman’s whereabouts is asked to avoid approaching him and call 911 or the police non-emergency line at 306-975-8300.