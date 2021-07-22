Saskatoon police seek more tips in fatal hit-and-run investigation
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
Saskatoon are asking for more help from the public after some earlier tips regarding a fatal hit-and-run failed to produce leads.
Chasity Erin Kyplain, 36, is wanted for allegedly failing to remain at the scene of a crash which occurred on May 10, 2021 in the 3200 block of 33rd Street East.
A 33-year old-woman was killed in the crash, police say.
Police are also trying to find a blue, 2007 Jeep Compass that was involved.
Anyone with information regarding Kyplain's whereabouts or the location of the vehicle is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
