Saskatoon police seek 'person of interest' in homicide


Cary Daniel Bluebell is shown in an image shared by Saskatoon police. (Saskatoon Police Service)

Police in Saskatoon are asking for the public's help in finding a man they're calling a "person of interest" in a recent homicide.

Melissa Bear, 33, died in hospital after she was found injured in a home in the 1100 block of St. Paul's Place on Aug. 29.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said investigators are hoping to locate 33-year-old Cary Daniel Bluebell.

Police describe Bluebell as five-feet-eight inches tall with a medium build. Police say he has "ILL" on the knuckles of his right hand, a tattoo of a dagger on his right wrist and the letters "DTB" on his upper left arm.

SPS asks anyone with information about Bluebell's whereabouts to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

