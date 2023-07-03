Saskatoon police seek tips about 16-year-old homicide
Investigators with the Saskatoon Police Service are renewing public calls for information about a 16-year-old homicide investigation.
On the afternoon of July 3, 2007, 44-year-old Paul Theodore Jacobson’s body was found by a passerby near Central Avenue and Agra Road in Saskatoon.
Police said at the time they believed the body had been there less than a day.
On the anniversary of the grisly discovery, police are asking anyone with information about Jacobson’s death to come forward, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.
No suspects have been arrested, but investigators believe members of the public may have information helpful in solving the case, a police news release said.
Police said Jacobson was last seen at a home on the 600 block of University Drive on July 1, 2007.
Witnesses told police Jacobson arrived at the home with a female friend, who left the home shortly after arriving.
“Investigators have not been able to identify this woman. They are asking her to come forward, or for anyone with information relevant to this investigation to come forward,” a 2017 police statement said.
