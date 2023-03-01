Saskatoon police seek two suspects in downtown sexual assault

The Saskatoon police are looking for two suspects in a downtown sexual assault reported last month.

On Feb. 16, a 32-year-old woman reported that two men touched her in a sexual manner while walking in the area of 23rd Street East and 1st Avenue North sometime between 6:15 and 6:30 p.m., according to a police news release.

Police say the suspects are believed to be two Caucasian males in their 20s, over five feet, five inches tall with medium builds. One is said to have a deep voice.

The first suspect was wearing a dark blue scarf that covered his face, a black toque, a grey hoodie and blue jeans, and is believed to have brown eyes.

The other suspect was described as wearing a blue medical mask, grey toque, black winter jacket and blue jeans, the police said.

The victim was not injured as a result of the assault.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen the assault or businesses in the area with video footage to contact the Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers