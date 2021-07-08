Saskatoon police seek woman accused of unlawful confinement, assault

Police are looking for a woman wanted in connection to a serious assault and unlawful confinement last summer.

Heather Rene Peequaquat, 32, is facing charges of unlawful confinement and aggravated assault, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

She has a tattoo on her neck that says "Lloyd" and a flower on her right forearm.

The request for help locating her comes after a 26-year-old man was confined and assaulted at a house in the 400 block of Avenue G south on Aug 21.

He suffered serious injuries but has since recovered. Two other women, aged 19 and 31 and a 20-year-old man have already been arrested and charged in the case.

Peequaquat is also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large.

SPS is asking anyone with information to contact police or Crimestoppers.