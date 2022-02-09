Saskatoon police seize 1.8kg crystal meth from Cumberland Ave. home

Three people face drug charges after an investigation by Saskatoon police.

Late Tuesday night police arrested a 31-year-old man near a home in the 2900 block of Cumberland Avenue South.

During the arrest, officers discovered methamphetamine located on his person, according to a news release.

Shortly after, investigators served a search warrant at a home in the area. Two women were located and arrested inside.

Methamphetamine, cash and drug paraphernalia "consistent with drug trafficking" were found in the home, according to police.

In total police say they seized:

1,851.9 grams of crystal methamphetamine

$1,215 cash

Three pounds of cannabis

Smartphones, digital scales and other paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking

A 31-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman are charged with drug trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.

A 34-year-old woman is charged with possession of methamphetamine.