Saskatoon police seize $13K in drug bust

A 42-year-old man faces drug charges after an investigation by Saskatoon police.

Police arrested the man on April 28 without incident outside a home in the 400 block of Avenue E South after officers witnessed several interactions consistent with drug trafficking, according to a news release.

Police then executed a search warrant at the home, where police allegedly seized:

739.6 grams of methamphetamine

111.1 grams of cocaine

$13,240 cash

12 cartons of illegal cigarettes

Two digital scales

One airsoft pistol

One baton

Two cans of bear spray

Packaging and other paraphernalia associated with the trafficking of drugs.

The man is charged with trafficking meth and cocaine and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.