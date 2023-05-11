Saskatoon police seize $56k, drugs, vehicles in trafficking investigation

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says three people have been charged in a trafficking investigation in the city.

Police also seized $56,070 in cash, 26.06 grams of cocaine, a 2019 Ford F-150, a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, a 2017 BMW 440i and a 2013 Dodge Journey after a three-month investigation.

Two men were arrested at a business in the 3100 block of 8th Street East while another man was arrested on Circle Drive near Idylwyld Drive North on May 4. A fourth man was arrested on Avenue P North near 23rd Street, an SPS news release said.

The cash, drugs and vehicles were seized during the execution of two search warrants at homes in the 400 block of Hamm Lane and the 900 block of Kristjanson Road, SPS said.

Jordan Corazza, 28, from Saskatoon, Mohammed Khan, 26, of Edmonton and Jacob Taylor, 21, from Peachland, BC, are facing several charges including trafficking in cocaine, possession for the purposes of trafficking, and possession of the proceeds of crime.

A fourth man arrested has been released with no charges, the release said.