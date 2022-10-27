iHeartRadio

Saskatoon police seize almost 100 grams of crack


An investigation by Saskatoon police lead to the arrest of two men and the seizure of nearly 100 grams of crack cocaine last Friday.

Police arrested a 24-year-old man in a parking lot near 8th Street and Grosvenor Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Oct. 21, according to a news release.

Around 4:30 p.m. police arrested a second suspect, a 25-year-old man, in the 2400 block of Louise Street.

After executing search warrants at two eastside homes, police found 99.4 grams of crack cocaine, nearly $10,000 cash, shotgun ammunition, 40 packs of illicit cigarettes and four cell phones.

The two men face charges including trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime, police said.

