Saskatoon police seize BMW in drug bust
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
Three people are facing drug-related charges following an investigation by Saskatoon police.
Members of the tactical unit arrested a 24-year-old man Oct. 15 as he left a house in the 100 block of Saskatchewan Crescent East.
According to a police news release, he was in possession of cocaine and cash at the time of his arrest.
As a result, a search warrant was executed at the address, and a 31-year-old man was arrested inside, while a 31-year-old woman was arrested when she returned to the address.
Two additional search warrants were executed at a home in the 200 block of Van Impe Close and an apartment in the 300 block of Tait Crescent.
In total, investigators say they seized:
- 216 grams of cocaine
- A loaded gun with a loaded spare magazine
- 1,500 grams of illicit cannabis
- 719 grams of illicit cannabis shatter
- Over $32,000 in cash
- A 2012 BMW
- Over $150,000 in expensive jewellery
- Cell phones, packaging, and other paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking
