Saskatoon police seize BMW in drug bust

Three people are facing drug-related charges following an investigation by Saskatoon police.

Members of the tactical unit arrested a 24-year-old man Oct. 15 as he left a house in the 100 block of Saskatchewan Crescent East.

According to a police news release, he was in possession of cocaine and cash at the time of his arrest.

As a result, a search warrant was executed at the address, and a 31-year-old man was arrested inside, while a 31-year-old woman was arrested when she returned to the address.

Two additional search warrants were executed at a home in the 200 block of Van Impe Close and an apartment in the 300 block of Tait Crescent.

In total, investigators say they seized: