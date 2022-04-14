Saskatoon police seize cocaine, cash and cars in drug bust
Web Journalist CTV News Saskatoon
Jonathan Charlton
A 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman face several drug trafficking and weapons charges after an investigation by Saskatoon police.
Police took the suspects into custody near a business in the 300 block of Confederation Drive on March 29 with the help of the tactical support unit, according to a news release.
Police then executed a search warrant at a home in the 3500 block of 37th Street West, which allegedly resulted in the seizure of the following items:
- 60 grams of cocaine
- 424 grams of buffing agent
- $3,949 cash
- Loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun and three loaded magazines
- Harrington & Richardson revolver handgun
- Bear spray
- Bulletproof vest
- Scales and other equipment consistent with drug trafficking
- Six Cellular phones
- 2004 Jeep Liberty
- 2009 Lexus IS250
-
'A wonderful gift': Ukrainian family moves rent-free into new Port Moody, B.C., apartmentA family of five who fled Bucha, Ukraine, have arrived in British Columbia, where a developer is letting them live rent-free in a new Port Moody apartment building.
-
-
Sault College receives $2M in provincial funding for engineering schoolAs renovations continue at the future site of the School of Engineering at Sault College, the province is providing funding for the project.
-
Businesses caught between rising costs and pinched customersInflation is the leading worry of just over one-third of Canadian businesses, according to a recent survey by Ownr, an RBC Ventures company.
-
Londoner honoured with Sovereign's Medal for 40 years of volunteer workSandi Burns learned in 2019 she would be awarded the Sovereign's Medal for volunteer work. But after the pandemic postponed the event, Lieutenant Governor for Ontario Elizabeth Dowdeswell announced she would visit Burns at her home for the ceremony.
-
Proposed tax on trucks met with disapproval from Sask. politiciansA proposed federal tax expansion on half ton trucks is being condemned in the Saskatchewan Legislature, a proposal Ottawa said came from an independent advisory body.
-
-
Gloves come off: NDP ties Kevin Falcon to unpopular Liberal cuts ahead of byelectionAhead of a byelection that's expected to give new BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon a seat at the provincial legislature, the NDP are on the attack, as part of a strategy to link him to past unpopular decisions.
-
‘Have you seen my wheels?’: Unusual theft north of FergusThe County of Wellington is asking for the public’s help.