Saskatoon police seize cocaine, cash and cars in drug bust

Saskatoon police say they seized drugs and weapons from a home in the 3500 block of 37th Street West. (Saskatoon Police Service)

A 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman face several drug trafficking and weapons charges after an investigation by Saskatoon police.

Police took the suspects into custody near a business in the 300 block of Confederation Drive on March 29 with the help of the tactical support unit, according to a news release.

Police then executed a search warrant at a home in the 3500 block of 37th Street West, which allegedly resulted in the seizure of the following items:

  • 60 grams of cocaine
  • 424 grams of buffing agent
  • $3,949 cash
  • Loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun and three loaded magazines
  • Harrington & Richardson revolver handgun
  • Bear spray
  • Bulletproof vest
  • Scales and other equipment consistent with drug trafficking
  • Six Cellular phones
  • 2004 Jeep Liberty
  • 2009 Lexus IS250
