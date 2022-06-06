Saskatoon police seize drugs, guns
A man is facing charges after a Saskatoon police drug trafficking investigation.
A 36-year-old man suspected of selling cocaine and methamphetamine was taken into custody on June 2, according to police.
The man was arrested at a home in the 400 block of Ludlow Street.
He was believed to have access to guns, police said in a news release.
The man was found to be in possession of a loaded, sawed-off shotgun, just over 40 grams of methamphetiamine, 27 grams of cocaine and 34 grams of cannabis, according to police.
The man also allegedly had 85 hydromorphone pills and 80 morphine pills.
The man was also in possession of drug packaging and a scale, police said.
Following the man's arrest, police searched a home in Waldheim.
A loaded .357 revolver and ammunition, a dismantled bolt action rifle, gun parts and ammunition, and soft body armour were among the items seized by police.
The man faces numerous drug and gun-related charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking and carrying a concealed weapon.
-
Here are the five worst roads in northern OntarioThe results of the annual CAA Worst Roads list for 2022 and Greater Sudbury has three of the top five in northern Ontario.
-
Gas prices continue record-breaking surge in Calgary, across CanadaThe price of fuel across Canada remains a central talking point amongst drivers who find themselves facing sky high prices at the pump.
-
#JustCurious What goes into the price of a litre of gasoline?#JustCurious What goes into the price of a litre of gasoline? Here's the answer:
-
Halifax police seek suspect after robbery at south end gas stationHalifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect after a gas station in the city’s south end was robbed Monday night.
-
PM sidesteps guest-list controversy, urges focus on 'important issues' at L.A. summitPrime Minister Justin Trudeau isn't saying whether he supports President Joe Biden's decision to exclude Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba from this week's Summit of the Americas.
-
WRDSB trustee voted out of several future meetings and sessionsWaterloo Region District School Board trustees have decided to boot one of their own from a number future meetings and sessions.
-
Halifax welcomes fourth largest cruise ship in the worldThe fourth largest cruise ship in the world, The Royal Caribbean International Oasis of the Seas, arrived at the Port of Halifax Tuesday morning.
-
Rainfall watches and warnings in effect TuesdayRainfall watches and warnings are in effect for most of f southern Ontario, stretching from Chatham-Kent up through Ottawa.
-
A wet, cloudy day ahead for the capital, chance of thunderstormsA wet, cloudy day ahead for the capital, chance of thunderstorms