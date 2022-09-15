Saskatoon police seize drugs, weapons investigation
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) have arrested and charged three people in connection to drug trafficking.
The charges stem from an investigation into the drug trafficking activities of a 37-year-old man, according to SPS.
Police arrested a 37-year-old Saskatoon man, 32-year-old Saskatoon man, and a 31-year-old Martensville woman at the 4400 block of 11th Street West on Sept. 14. Police said the arrests were made around 7:45 p.m. in a parking lot without incident.
As a result of the investigation and arrests, police have seized a variety of drugs and weapons, including a .22 calibre sawed-off rifle that was loaded, brass knuckles, bladed weapons, bear spray, an expanding baton and multiple rounds of ammunition.
Police also seized over $4,000 in cash, four mobile phones, and drug trafficking paraphernalia. Drugs found as a result of the investigation include:
- 397.4 grams crystal methamphetamine
- 14.3 grams crack cocaine
- 56.7 grams cocaine powder
- 0.6 grams fentanyl
Pills containing cocaine and other unknown pills were seized, police said.
The three arrested are facing over 40 drug trafficking and weapons-related charges.
