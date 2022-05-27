Saskatoon police seize gun, drugs, cash in bust
Multi-Skilled Journalist CTV News Saskatoon
Keenan Sorokan
Three men are facing a series of drug trafficking and gun charges following an investigation by Saskatoon police.
On May 20, members of the tactical support unit helped execute search warrants in the 100 block of Isabella Street East, 700 block of Appleby Drive and the 1900 block of 7th Street East., according to a police news release.
The investigation resulted in the seizure of cocaine, a restricted handgun, ammunition and thousands of dollars in cash, according to police.
Police say the following items were found:
- One loaded 9mm Taurus PT111 G2 restricted handgun
- 51 rounds of 9mm ammunition
- More than 399 grams of cocaine "packaged for street-level distribution"
- 7,361 grams of buffing agent
- $5,485
- 10 phones
- 2013 Ford Fusion
- 2016 Nissan Rogue
- Assorted drug trafficking paraphernalia
The three men, aged 33, 34, and 44, face a combination of charges relating to guns, trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5000.
