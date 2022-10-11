Saskatoon police seize over 600 grams of meth and cocaine
A 27-year-old man was charged with drug trafficking and weapons charges after a high risk traffic stop on the 200 block of Fairmont Drive on Oct. 6.
Saskatoon police’s tactical support unit was on the scene of the traffic stop just before 9:00 p.m. After discovering cocaine, methamphetamine and cash in the vehicle, police were able to search a residence on the 1900 block of 22nd Street West.
At the residence investigators seized ammunition, more meth and cocaine, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.
Between the vehicle and the residence Saskatoon police seized 461.7 grams of meth, 31.1 grams of powdered cocaine, 174.1 grams of a meth and cocaine mixture, $7,690 cash, shotgun ammunition, scales, cell phones and 40 packages of cannabis extracts.
-
City opens registration for temporary winter patio programWhile the temperatures are beginning to drop, Winnipeg’s patio season is not cooling off.
-
Windsor mayoral candidate Chris Holt shares plans to address homelessness and mental healthWindsor mayoral candidate Chris Holt shared his plan to address mental health and homelessness in the city Wednesday promising a municipally-funded mental health emergency room downtown.
-
Scott Moe’s plan for provincial autonomy would need support from feds, 50 per cent of Canada’s populationPremier Scott Moe’s plan for greater provincial autonomy will likely face some roadblocks, according to a political studies professor.
-
Edmonton ties record for consecutive days with temperatures above 3 COne hundred forty-three consecutive days with temperatures staying above 3 C: That's the mark Edmonton hit Wednesday and it ties the record for the longest such stretch that was set in 2019.
-
Hockey Canada resignations 'overdue' says Halifax Mayor Mike SavageHalifax Mayor Mike Savage has pushed aside any speculation about Halifax and Moncton pulling out of their commitment to host the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship.
-
'We just want her back': Four-year-old girl suffers life-threatening injuries after vehicle hits her near local fairA four-year-old girl is on life-support at an ICU in Toronto after getting hit by a car near the Norwood Fair in Norwood, Ont. on Monday.
-
N.S. RCMP officers reminded about thin blue line patch ban after rally photo emergedThe Nova Scotia RCMP say its members are being reminded that non-approved symbols, including "thin blue line" patches, are not permitted on uniforms.
-
Two adults dead following Markham collisionTwo adults are dead following a collision in Markham Wednesday afternoon.
-
Young Calgary motorcycle racer holds his own in U.S. training seriesIn five months, Phillip DeGama-Blanchet traveled all over the U.S. racing his motorcycle against 25 of the top riders in North America. When the dust settled, he finished ninth overall.