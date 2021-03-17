Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) ended 2020 with a budget surplus but also saw overtime pay for officers increase.

The police service ended the year with a surplus in its budget of just over $914,000, according to numbers submitted to the Board of Police Commissioners ahead of its next meeting.

Even though SPS ended the year with its books in the black, staff compensation was over budget by almost $500,000 and overtime was $784,000 over budget.

The service points to the pandemic as well as an increase in serious crime which lead to elevated overtime hours.