Saskatoon Police Service receive $7.38M for policing initiatives from province

Crown Investments Minister Don Morgan has announced provincial funding for the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) to support 48 police positions in the city.

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will provide $6.8 million through the municipal police grants program.

Funds will go towards targeted police initiatives such as the Police and Crisis Team (PACT), a program that comprises officers and mental health workers who respond to people experiencing a mental health crisis.

Chief Troy Cooper said the PACT team has taken more than 40 per cent more calls than in the previous year and 2,400 calls by the end of November.

“With social issues in Saskatoon rising, and across the province, this funding is certainly appreciated,” Chief Troy Cooper said during a press conference at police headquarters on Friday.

Funding also went towards one new member of the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) program.

SGI provided $900,000 for five positions for the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan Initiative.

“These members will continue to work to reduce collisions on our roads by addressing impaired driving, dangerous and distracted driving and speeding,” Morgan said.

In total, SPS received $7.38 million for 53 positions in 2022-23.