Saskatoon Police Service charged 18 drivers with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs at its New Year's Eve checkstop.

Canadian Pacific Police, Corman Park Police, and Saskatchewan Highway Patrol assisted in the large-scale sobriety checkpoint on New Year's Eve with volunteers from the Saskatoon Chapter of MADD.

In total, five were under the influence of alcohol while another 13 were pulled over for cannabis or cocaine-related impairment.

An additional two people were charged under the Cannabis Control Act and 1 under the Alcohol and Gaming Regulations Act.

In total 350 vehicles were pulled over.