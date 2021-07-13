Saskatoon police slap 'dangerous driver' with a $977 ticket
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
A driver caught speeding in Saskatoon is facing a hefty fine after getting caught driving nearly 70 kilometres per hour over the speed limit.
That's according to the Saskatoon Police Service traffic unit.
In a tweet, the unit said it stopped 'another dangerous driver' Monday on Highway 16 by Zimmerman Road.
According to police, the driver was travelling at 156 km/h in the 90 zone.
The driver was issued a $977 ticket and had their vehicle sent to an impound lot for a seven-day stretch.
"Speeds like this are a problem nationwide and will end up costing lives," the traffic unit tweet said.
