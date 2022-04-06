Saskatoon police tactical unit takes man into custody following standoff

A man was taken into custody following a standoff Wednesday morning.

There was a heavy police presence in the city's Riversdale neighbourhood starting around 7:00 a.m.

Police surrounded a home in the 300 block of Avenue H South and blocked off traffic in the area.

A man inside was believed to have a gun, according to police.

An armoured police vehicle was stationed in the home's front yard, parked on a toppled fence.

Through a loudspeaker, at various points throughout the morning police could be heard ordering a man to come out of the house with his hands up.

Eventually, when police entered the home gas canisters could be heard discharging.

Officers emerged escorting a shirtless man with his hands restrained behind his back.

According to an update from Saskatoon Police Service (SPS), the man was taken into custody safely.

SPS said the police presence in the area was expected to continue as the investigation is ongoing.

--With files from Caitrin Hodson