Saskatoon police take 'multiple people' into custody following incident

There was a heavy police presence in the city's Westmount neighbourhood Thursday morning.

Several officers could be seen at a townhouse complex.

Just before 9 a.m., police could be seen taking a person who appeared to be a youth into custody.

Traffic restrictions were in place on Rusholme Road between Avenue P North and Avenue M North, with Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) asking the public to avoid the area.

SPS said it was in communication with nearby schools.

In an update sent to media around 10:15 a.m., SPS said the incident had ended and "multiple people" had been taken into custody.